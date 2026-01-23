BFUSD (BFUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One BFUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BFUSD has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $33.29 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BFUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,273.12 or 1.00122579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BFUSD

BFUSD’s total supply is 2,001,000,000 tokens. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 2,001,000,000. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99769399 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,969,520.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BFUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

