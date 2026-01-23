Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 40,166 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

