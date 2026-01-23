Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 112,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 81,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.