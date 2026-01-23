Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $6.61 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 63,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.19.

Shares of DG opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

