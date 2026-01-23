Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.82.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LMT opened at $592.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $595.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

