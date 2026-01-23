Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.50 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.46.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.