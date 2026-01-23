Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $99.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.