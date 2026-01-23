Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,926 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,595,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $285.58 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $342.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $316.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.