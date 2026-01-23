Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Has $10.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,863,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 539,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 181,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $405.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $426.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.47.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

