QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

