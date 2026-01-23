Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $161.04 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $161,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,837,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 315.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BLV opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

