Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 25,393 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $46,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $131.09 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.