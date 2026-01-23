UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.75.

UNH opened at $354.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average is $322.96. The company has a market capitalization of $321.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

