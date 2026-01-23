Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $33.36 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 516,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

