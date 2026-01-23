iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $565,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,000,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 662,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.