M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MURGY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 10.34%. Analysts expect that M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY), commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm’s core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.