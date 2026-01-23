Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$21.17 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of C$285.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 713.84%.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

