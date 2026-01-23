North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.06.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. ATB Capital set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th.

Shares of NOA opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$30.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.02. The firm has a market cap of C$612.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.44.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$317.25 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

