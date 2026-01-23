Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.5714.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coupang by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,132,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,209,000 after acquiring an additional 917,487 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 706,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 452,355 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coupang has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

