Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

CLH stock opened at $261.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.07. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,958,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,148,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,706,000 after acquiring an additional 83,638 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,322 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,725,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

