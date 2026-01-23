Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3929.

GROY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank set a $5.00 price target on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $4.50 target price on Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GROY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 481,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,400,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 145,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GROY opened at $4.93 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.63 million, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.98.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp (NYSE: GROY) is a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company with a dedicated emphasis on gold. Through the acquisition and management of royalty, stream, and similar interests, the company gains exposure to a diversified portfolio of producing mines, advanced-stage development projects, and exploration assets. By taking a passive owner role, Gold Royalty receives a share of production or revenue from its partner operators without bearing the full costs and risks of mine development.

The company’s business model centers on securing cash flows from producing assets while simultaneously pursuing growth via royalties on projects at earlier stages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.