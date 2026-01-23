Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) vs. Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Head to Head Analysis

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Worldline and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 2 1 2 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.00%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Worldline.

This table compares Worldline and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $5.01 billion 0.11 -$321.38 million N/A N/A Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.23 $2.18 billion $11.09 7.05

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldline.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Worldline on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

