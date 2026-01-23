SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Head to Head Survey

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) and SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and SS Innovations International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A N/A SS Innovations International -32.10% -34.13% -18.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 1 0 0 1 2.50 SS Innovations International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ADS-TEC Energy and SS Innovations International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and SS Innovations International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $119.06 million 5.80 -$106.00 million N/A N/A SS Innovations International $20.65 million 51.76 -$19.15 million ($0.05) -110.40

SS Innovations International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats SS Innovations International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADS-TEC Energy

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. The company offers ChargeBox, which contains the battery and power inverters; ChargePost, a semi-mobile ultra-high-power charger; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a standard truck trailer, that has a variety of integrated inverters, air-conditioners, an energy management unit, and security firewall, as well as a communication unit through mobile radio and DC-charging technology. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery energy system that boosts capacity for the charging process; Container-Systems, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions; rack systems; and digital services. In addition, the company is developing MyPowerplant platform for residential applications. Its products are used in private homes, public buildings, commercial enterprises, industrial and infrastructure solutions, and self-sufficient energy supply systems. ADS-TEC Energy PLC was founded in 2008 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About SS Innovations International

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc. and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

