Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

NYSE DAL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter W. Carter sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $1,005,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,082.60. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,087.50. This trade represents a 52.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,243 shares of company stock worth $24,742,087. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,693,000 after buying an additional 1,255,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,095,000 after buying an additional 736,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on DAL to $84 and reiterated a Buy, which increases upside expectations and can attract buyers. Read More.

Jefferies raised its price target on DAL to $84 and reiterated a Buy, which increases upside expectations and can attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DBS upgraded Delta to a “moderate buy,” adding to analyst momentum that supports demand for the shares. Read More.

DBS upgraded Delta to a “moderate buy,” adding to analyst momentum that supports demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from United Airlines’ strong Q4 (notably premium/corporate demand) are being read across to Delta, reinforcing expectations of resilient demand for major U.S. carriers. Read More.

Sector tailwinds from United Airlines’ strong Q4 (notably premium/corporate demand) are being read across to Delta, reinforcing expectations of resilient demand for major U.S. carriers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Delta reported record free cash flow for FY?2025 and a modest EPS beat, strengthening the balance-sheet and cash-generation narrative that underpins valuation conversations. Investors will watch whether cash flow sustains and funds buybacks/deleveraging. Read More.

Delta reported record free cash flow for FY?2025 and a modest EPS beat, strengthening the balance-sheet and cash-generation narrative that underpins valuation conversations. Investors will watch whether cash flow sustains and funds buybacks/deleveraging. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces are highlighting DAL’s cheap forward multiples after debt reduction and cash-flow improvements — this frames the stock as a value play but hinges on execution of growth plans. Read More.

Valuation pieces are highlighting DAL’s cheap forward multiples after debt reduction and cash-flow improvements — this frames the stock as a value play but hinges on execution of growth plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage notes Delta’s “boldest bet since the pandemic” — a strategic expansion that could be accretive if executed, but raises near?term execution and capital allocation questions. Read More.

Press coverage notes Delta’s “boldest bet since the pandemic” — a strategic expansion that could be accretive if executed, but raises near?term execution and capital allocation questions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares at an average of $71.02 (SEC filing). Large insider disposals can spook some investors even if motivated by diversification or taxes. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares at an average of $71.02 (SEC filing). Large insider disposals can spook some investors even if motivated by diversification or taxes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Delta’s Q4 revenue missed some analyst estimates ($14.61B vs. ~$15.8B consensus), which tempers the optimism from the EPS beat and free?cash?flow strength. Read More.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

