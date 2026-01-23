Turn Therapeutics’ (TTRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Turn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. D Boral Capital raised shares of Turn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Turn Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTRX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 million and a PE ratio of -67.57. Turn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $26.50.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turn Therapeutics

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 20,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $58,926.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,606.58. This represents a 67.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,850 shares of company stock valued at $117,747.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turn Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Turn Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turn Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

