Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bango (LON:BGO) Price Target to GBX 212

Bango (LON:BGO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 244 to GBX 212 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bango Price Performance
LON BGO opened at GBX 83.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. Bango has a 12-month low of GBX 61.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 129.
Bango Company Profile
The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.
