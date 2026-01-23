Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bango (LON:BGO) Price Target to GBX 212

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2026

Bango (LON:BGOFree Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 244 to GBX 212 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bango Price Performance

LON BGO opened at GBX 83.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. Bango has a 12-month low of GBX 61.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 129.

Bango Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.