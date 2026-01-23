Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.2%

FC stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of -175.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,576.48. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 70.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 434,965 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 886.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 233,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.