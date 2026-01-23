Insider Buying: CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust (LON:CTUK) Insider Acquires £6,960 in Stock

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) insider Nicky McCabe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 per share, for a total transaction of £6,960.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 348.79 on Friday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 280.94 and a 52-week high of GBX 355. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.92.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 12.13 EPS for the quarter. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust had a net margin of 93.37% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile

CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust seeks out the UK’s large and medium-sized businesses with growth potential, giving our investors access to a range of quality UK stocks in one place.

Julian and his team’s results have driven the increase in dividends paid every year since the launch of the fund in 1992 and grown at more than twice the rate of inflation. CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero in recognition of growing the dividend for over 32 years.

Investment Objective: generate long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of FTSE All-Share companies.

There is no guarantee that dividends will continue to increase.

