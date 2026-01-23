Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN) Receives $38.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.1667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVMN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Evommune in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Evommune in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evommune stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evommune, Inc. ( NYSE:EVMN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.19% of Evommune as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE EVMN opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Evommune has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.58) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

