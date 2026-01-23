Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,851.67

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,716.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,950 to GBX 3,350 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,812 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,627 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,686. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,271.30.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

