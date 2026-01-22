BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.91. 76,922,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 83,660,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigBear.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

