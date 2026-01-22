CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.57 and last traded at $91.79. 19,494,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 27,693,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Compass Point began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.80, for a total transaction of $38,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $111,409,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 302,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,861,673.12. The trade was a 72.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,757,850 shares of company stock worth $870,529,942 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $273,700,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.