Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.23 and last traded at $113.85. 5,367,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,826,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.59.

Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS view to $0.54 (from $0.43) and reiterated an “Outperform” rating while publishing quarterly EPS forecasts for FY2026 (Q1–Q4). The upgrade signals stronger forward earnings expectations that support the growth thesis and could underpin medium-term upside if results follow through. Noble Financial Estimates

Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS view to $0.54 (from $0.43) and reiterated an “Outperform” rating while publishing quarterly EPS forecasts for FY2026 (Q1–Q4). The upgrade signals stronger forward earnings expectations that support the growth thesis and could underpin medium-term upside if results follow through. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a neutral recommendation. An initiation at neutral (rather than buy) can temper bullish momentum by signaling the firm sees limited near-term upside relative to risk. Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a neutral recommendation. An initiation at neutral (rather than buy) can temper bullish momentum by signaling the firm sees limited near-term upside relative to risk. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece flagged that KTOS’s recent share-price surge has stretched valuation metrics, prompting profit-taking concerns. Combined with the neutral initiation, valuation scrutiny is a likely reason for today’s pullback as some investors lock in gains. Valuation Assessment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jones Trading began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 5.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,244,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,230.40. The trade was a 76.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,815 shares of company stock worth $74,226,491. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.