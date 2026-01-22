SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 34686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF ( NASDAQ:RAA Free Report ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

