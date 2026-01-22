HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.80 and last traded at $162.8250. 130,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 153,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.20.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 557.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in HCI Group by 645.2% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

