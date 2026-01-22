Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 273461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$316.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.The business had revenue of C$35.07 million during the quarter.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns an interest in The Don Mario District. The company primarily operates in the gold and copper mining industry and its products are gold dore and gold & copper concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.