Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Shares Down 11% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.41. 698,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 121,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 11.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of -2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.64.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

