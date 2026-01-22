Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 279 and last traded at GBX 279, with a volume of 23615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.

Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.40.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.