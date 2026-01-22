Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,342,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 548,508 shares.The stock last traded at $78.12 and had previously closed at $78.02.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.4166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,853,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,986,000 after purchasing an additional 639,502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,035,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 256,841 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,224,000. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,505,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,240,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 483,135 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.