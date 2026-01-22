Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,342,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 548,508 shares.The stock last traded at $78.12 and had previously closed at $78.02.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.4166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.
