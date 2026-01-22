Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Up 27.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,699,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 871,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sable Resources Trading Up 45.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

