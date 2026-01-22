Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.40 and last traded at GBX 83, with a volume of 1136038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTN. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Picton Property Income from GBX 85 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 2 EPS for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

