Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VB stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $281.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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