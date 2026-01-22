Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading 11.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) was up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.6750. Approximately 3,667,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,891,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $5.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1,137.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

