Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 9,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

