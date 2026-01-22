Pfizer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 446,836 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 208,382 call options.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6%

Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 35,215,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,954,449. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,915.4% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.