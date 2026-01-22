Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,433 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 0.8%

About Yankuang Energy Group

The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

