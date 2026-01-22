Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 15.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shot up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.6720. 17,983,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 29,003,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

CRML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

