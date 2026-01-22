Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 297,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 79,455 shares.The stock last traded at $19.86 and had previously closed at $20.37.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.