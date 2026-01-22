Karman’s (KRMN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 67.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KRMN. Truist Financial set a $118.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Karman from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Karman in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:KRMN traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.32. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $116.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.Karman’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In other Karman news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $3,963,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280,750.27. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $4,713,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 666,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,377.09. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Karman by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Karman in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 56.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Karman in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karman during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Karman from $123 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing an analyst?driven valuation uplift. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Karman from $123 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling institutional confidence and providing an analyst?driven valuation uplift. Positive Sentiment: Karman materially raised its revenue outlook: FY2025 revenue guidance of roughly $470–471M (vs. consensus ~$463M) and FY2026 guidance of $700–715M (well above the ~$579M consensus), implying significant top?line acceleration that supports higher valuation and growth expectations. This guidance lift is a primary positive catalyst. Business Wire

Karman materially raised its revenue outlook: FY2025 revenue guidance of roughly $470–471M (vs. consensus ~$463M) and FY2026 guidance of $700–715M (well above the ~$579M consensus), implying significant top?line acceleration that supports higher valuation and growth expectations. This guidance lift is a primary positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Karman’s Seemann and MSC acquisitions (and related maritime market expansion) are being highlighted by management as ways to boost access to U.S. Navy programs and improve 2026 results — a strategic rationale behind the upgraded guidance and a likely driver of investor enthusiasm. MSN

Karman’s Seemann and MSC acquisitions (and related maritime market expansion) are being highlighted by management as ways to boost access to U.S. Navy programs and improve 2026 results — a strategic rationale behind the upgraded guidance and a likely driver of investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Karman with a neutral recommendation — a new sell?side voice that could temper some momentum depending on their published target and rationale. MSN

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Karman with a neutral recommendation — a new sell?side voice that could temper some momentum depending on their published target and rationale. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted Karman among early premarket leaders, reflecting broad market interest but not new company?specific facts. Such coverage can amplify moves but is not a standalone fundamental driver. Barron’s

Market coverage noted Karman among early premarket leaders, reflecting broad market interest but not new company?specific facts. Such coverage can amplify moves but is not a standalone fundamental driver. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted/announced an investor conference call and an M&A call transcript is available — useful for details on integration, margin outlook, and timing but requires parsing for material new information. Investors should listen for margin assumptions and backlog details. Seeking Alpha

Management hosted/announced an investor conference call and an M&A call transcript is available — useful for details on integration, margin outlook, and timing but requires parsing for material new information. Investors should listen for margin assumptions and backlog details. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative writeups (e.g., head?to?head with BWX Technologies) provide peer context for valuation and defense exposure but are informational rather than immediate catalysts. American Banking News

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

