Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 34,596 shares.The stock last traded at $133.29 and had previously closed at $133.58.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88,580 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,989,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,612,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

